Utah couple welcomes twin boys born in different years

Clearfield • Twins were born just two minutes apart, but the boys will have different birthdays in different years because their mother gave birth as the ball dropped on New Year's Eve.
Identical twins James and Matthew Criddle were born by emergency cesarean section at a northern Utah hospital in what medical officials say was an unplanned event that was rare for Utah.
They were one of at least four sets of twins to share the distinction this year. Twins in Arizona, Florida and California were also born around midnight Saturday, with one each born in 2016 and the other in 2017. Officials at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center said it was the second straight year it's happened there.