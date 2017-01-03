Utah couple welcome twin boys born in different years

With a due date set for Feb. 4, Utah parents Huyen Nguyen and Nick Criddle of Clearfield were expecting a quiet evening at home to celebrate the New Year but decided to go to the hospital in the early evening to address some concerns, they told KUTV.

They hoped it would be a quick visit but tests revealed the babies needed to be born that night.

The boys were born at 11:59 p.m. Dec, 31 and 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1 at Davis Hospital Medical Center in Layton.

James Criddle is believed to be the last baby born in Utah in 2016 and his twin brother Matthew Criddle the first born in 2017.

It was the first time anyone at the hospital could remember such an event, said hospital spokeswoman Diane Townsend.

"This isn't something that you try and plan for, it's just what happened," Nick Criddle said.

The mother and babies were doing well, Townsend said. Since the boys were born premature, they will remain in intensive care but doctors are pleased with their progress, she said.

Nick Criddle said his twin sons will have an amazing story to tell for the rest of their lives.

"They are the same in every way, but born a year apart!" he joked.