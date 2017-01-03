Quantcast
Search and rescue crews look for two overdue Beaver Mountain employees

A search and rescue team is looking for two Beaver Mountain employees after they did not show up for work Tuesday night.

A man and woman — both in their 20s — were skiing as patrons at the resort earlier Tuesday, but they did not return for their shift, which was supposed to begin at 5 p.m., according to Cache County sheriff's Lt. Brian Locke.

The search team, which consisted of a county search and rescue crew and Beaver Mountain ski patrol, was not sure where the pair had been skiing or whether it had gone out of bounds, Locke said.

The search began about 6:30 p.m., he said. "Hopefully it's just a lack of communication," Locke said, "and they're somewhere out of phone service."

