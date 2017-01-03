Search and rescue crews look for two overdue Beaver Mountain employees

A search and rescue team is looking for two Beaver Mountain employees after they did not show up for work Tuesday night.

A man and woman — both in their 20s — were skiing as patrons at the resort earlier Tuesday, but they did not return for their shift, which was supposed to begin at 5 p.m., according to Cache County sheriff's Lt. Brian Locke.

The search team, which consisted of a county search and rescue crew and Beaver Mountain ski patrol, was not sure where the pair had been skiing or whether it had gone out of bounds, Locke said.