Utah GOP offers tickets to events for Donald Trump’s inauguration

The Utah Republican Party has received limited tickets to events at the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump, but those interested must apply quickly — by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Utah GOP Chairman James Evans said tickets to the Washington, D.C., events will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. People may apply on the party's website, www.utah.gop.

The party has some tickets to the swearing-in ceremony, inaugural parade and inaugural balls on Jan. 20, and a welcome concert on Jan. 19.