West Valley City man may have known the shooter who killed him, warrant says

A warrant released Monday indicates that a West Valley City man killed last month may have known his shooter.

Javier Medina, who was shot and killed Dec. 12 at about 7200 West and Bendixon Way (2680 South), was helping a woman jump-start her car when a vehicle with two men in it "drove by the residence very slowly," according to the warrant. The woman noticed the vehicle, and Medina, who was holding the hood of the car open, told her it was "Nino."

The men parked the vehicle in front of the driveway, exited and walked toward Medina and the woman, the warrant said. One of the two men had a handgun and fired at Medina and the woman, she told police.