Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

West Valley City man may have known the shooter who killed him, warrant says

By connect
First Published      Updated 43 minutes ago

A warrant released Monday indicates that a West Valley City man killed last month may have known his shooter.

Javier Medina, who was shot and killed Dec. 12 at about 7200 West and Bendixon Way (2680 South), was helping a woman jump-start her car when a vehicle with two men in it "drove by the residence very slowly," according to the warrant. The woman noticed the vehicle, and Medina, who was holding the hood of the car open, told her it was "Nino."

The men parked the vehicle in front of the driveway, exited and walked toward Medina and the woman, the warrant said. One of the two men had a handgun and fired at Medina and the woman, she told police.

The woman was shot twice — one time in each leg — but got help, the warrant said. People attempted to aid Medina, but he died at the scene.

Neighbors reported seeing several cars leaving the area about the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact West Valley City police at 801-840- 4000. Tips can be made anonymously.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()