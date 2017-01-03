Millcreek City: Utah’s newest municipality

Oaths of office were administered Tuesday to Mayor Jeff Silvestrini and four members of the inaugural Millcreek City Council — Bev Uipi, Cheri Jackson, Dwight Marchant and Sylvia Catten.

Millcreek becomes the 17th city in Salt Lake County, the first to incorporate since Cottonwood Heights in 2005.

Salt Lake City was the first, in 1847, and for the next century only a half dozen more cities were established — Sandy (1893), Murray (1903), Midvale (1910), South Jordan (1937) and South Salt Lake (1938). Riverton and West Jordan both became cities in 1947, the Town of Alta formed in 1970, and the years 1978-80 led to the creations of Draper, Bluffdale and West Valley City.