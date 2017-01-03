Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Police identify man whose body was found in burned car last month

By connect
First Published      Updated 29 minutes ago

Police believe the death of a man whose remains were found in a burned vehicle in Cache County last month was accidental.

State medical examiners identified the man as 47-year-old Clint Yonk, of Petersboro, according to a Tuesday news release from the Cache County sheriff's office. Based on reviews of evidence and interviews, police do not suspect foul play, the release said, but they won't release their final ruling until medical examiners release the official cause of Yonk's death.

The vehicle, with Yonk's body inside, was found Dec. 18 on private property in a rural area near Petersboro, according to the Cache County sheriff's office.

When deputies responded, the fire was out but appeared to have burned within the past day or so, a December sheriff's news release said.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()