Police identify man whose body was found in burned car last month

Police believe the death of a man whose remains were found in a burned vehicle in Cache County last month was accidental.

State medical examiners identified the man as 47-year-old Clint Yonk, of Petersboro, according to a Tuesday news release from the Cache County sheriff's office. Based on reviews of evidence and interviews, police do not suspect foul play, the release said, but they won't release their final ruling until medical examiners release the official cause of Yonk's death.

The vehicle, with Yonk's body inside, was found Dec. 18 on private property in a rural area near Petersboro, according to the Cache County sheriff's office.