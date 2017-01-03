Man dead after Monday crash in Washington County

A man is dead after a weather-related head-on crash between his SUV and a semi-rig in Washington County on Monday.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Randy Hafen, of Enterprise, was driving an SUV north on State Route 18, near mile marker 38, when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi pulling an empty tanker at about 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

The surface of the roadway was wet, the release said, and light snow flurries were falling in the area.

Medical personnel declared Hafen — the only occupant of the SUV — dead at the scene.