Utah’s GOP members vote to gut ethics office, then reverse course

"Independent, non-partisan ethics committees are critical bodies to prevent abuse and fraud within our government," Stewart said in a statement. He added that the rules change the GOP was initially seeking would have restructured the committee to determine where it falls in the legislative branch and offered additional due process protections for those accused of wrongdoing.

"We will spend the next few months working to get this reform right," Stewart said.

Several House members who have faced OCE probes spoke out Monday night about what they said were unfair practices of the office. Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., pushed an amendment to the new rules for the 115th Congress that he said would provide "protections against any disclosures to the public or other government entities," according to The Washington Post.

The outcry over the changes included the incoming president, who had campaigned on "draining the swamp" of Washington.

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it . . . may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, health care and so many other things of far greater importance!," Trump said in a series of tweets.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said that eliminating the independence of the OCE would have been a "dangerous and ill-conceived move."

"Americans were appropriately shocked and concerned by this decision, and Republicans had to back down from their plan as a result," Hoyer said. "Members of Congress must continue to be held to the highest ethical standards, and an independent ethics office is an important part of ensuring full accountability. Not a good start for House Republicans."

The OCE was created in 2008, with Democrats in control of the House, after a spate of scandals raised concerns that the House Ethics Committee, made up of lawmakers from each party, was too partisan in its investigations.

Love — whom Democrats had criticized for lapses in using her office budget for non-congressional trips to Washington charged to taxpayers, and later reimbursed by Love — said that House members should "be held to the highest ethical standards and the American people should have the right to submit complaints and have them taken seriously."

That said, Love added, "The current process has been abused, and has affected both Republicans and Democrats. The Office of Congressional Ethics is in need of reform in order to improve due process, to prevent frivolous, politically motivated complaints and increase transparency.

The American people should always be ahead of negative campaign tactics."

Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that probes potential wrongdoing in the executive branch, said it was clear the OCE needed to be reformed to ensure better due process for those who might fall under investigation. He also said oversight from the Ethics Committee was important to ensure integrity because it is made up of four Republicans and four Democrats no matter who has the majority in the House.

"I think it's hard to complain when you're asking for a truly balanced, bipartisan group of members to review these matters. I think that's fair," Chaffetz said.

But he says he agrees with the need to take more time to flesh out what changes are needed.