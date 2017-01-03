Skier who died after hitting tree at Snowbasin identified

A skier who died at Snowbasin Resort on Saturday from a traumatic injury has been identified as 24-year-old Ryan Roberts, of Ogden.

Roberts, who was wearing a helmet, apparently was skiing on the Penny Lane slope when he veered off the slope and hit a tree, according to a Tuesday news release from the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

There were no eyewitnesses to the accident, but someone who was nearby heard the crash and alerted the ski patrol at about 1:10 p.m., the release says.

Snowbasin Ski Patrol members treated Roberts at the accident site and rescue crews carried him to a parking lot. An ambulance took Roberts to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.