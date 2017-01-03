About 100 residents blast SLC’s shelter-site choices, which Biskupski says could change

A common thread was that few commenters felt they had been involved in the selection, and that despite the city's descriptions of self-contained, one-stop resource centers, many envision the drugs and violence associated with the downtown Rio Grande emergency shelter.

Some used their two minutes to relate a perceived loss of security or home value. Some said they owned a business near a site.

"To be frank, we feel like the wool was very much pulled over our eyes during this entire process," said Tess Arneson, who owns 9th and 9th Pilates and said she'd broken ground on a development two blocks from a site at 131 E. 700 South.

Two tenants have since pulled out, she said.

Paul Atkinson said he's lived in four houses on Simpson Avenue and currently resides right across the street from the site at 653 E. Simpson. One neighbor just put his house up for sale, he said. Jeremy Brown said he lives a block away and returned from military service in Afghanistan to be "blindsided."

"I'm just really upset about not having a say, not having a voice, and the things that I fought for being trampled upon," Brown said. He, too, said he's listed his house, though he's holding out to see if the city will undo the selection.

A majority said they lived near 653 E. Simpson, which abuts a neighborhood and is the furthest east of the four chosen sites (275 W. High Ave. and 648 W. 100 South are the others).

Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall, whose district is a few blocks away from Simpson, previously said she would have voted against what was an effectively ceremonial resolution to support the city's choice.

"That ended the solidarity, and that shattered the point" of the resolution, said council member Lisa Adams, whose district includes the Simpson Ave. site and who thanked

The council decided not to vote at a Dec. 13 meeting, Adams said, because Biskupski was called away on a family emergency, but that Adams would have voted against it, too.

"I think that resolution is still on the table," Biskupski said. "I've been gone, and so that's been part of the problem, with getting it back out there, but I think, no matter what, when it's all done and whether we do Simpson or don't do Simpson or we have a new site or we don't have a new site, we will all sign a joint resolution."

Purchase of property is the domain of the city's administration, and council members say that while their support for the four sites was sought, it wasn't necessary.

Those decisions were made behind closed doors, in accordance with Utah's public meetings law, to protect the city's bargaining power.