Salt Lake City says shelter sites are a done deal, but what happened to public input?

The city says it has vigorously courted public opinion, holding five mid-June workshops to inform selection criteria and busing media and residents to resource centers that would disabuse them of their visions of another Rio Grande emergency shelter.

Some residents who live near the proposed sites — 653 E. Simpson Ave. (2300 South), 275 W. High Ave. (1400 South), 131 E. 700 South and 648 W. 100 South — have said they weren't involved enough given the possibly profound impact on their safety and property values.

Alexa McCallum last year bought a home about two blocks from 131 E. 700 South.

She said she's trying to keep an open mind that a self-contained shelter will look nothing like the grim scene near The Road Home's downtown shelter and nearby Pioneer Park.

But the 28-year-old attorney says she didn't buy the explanation from Mayor Jackie Biskupski that the city kept the sites from the public to avoid pitting neighborhood against neighborhood.

In her spare time last month, McCallum chronicled what she regards as guarantees of public engagement that were never honored.

• In June, Kathy Bounous, general counsel for the Department of Workforce Services, representing the State Homeless Coordinating Committee was quizzed by state Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City.

Asked Mayne: "You have public input, correct?"

Bounous said yes, to which Mayne said, "And what if the public doesn't like those sites?"

Answer: "They will have every opportunity to voice that."

• In August, when the city was still working toward two larger sites (250 beds each), Biskupski wrote to Department of Workforce Services Director Jon Pierpont. In seeking state money to help identify five finalist sites and secure options for sale, she said the public would give input on the finalists.

"Community input will guide the selection of the final two sites," she wrote.