Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Salt Lake City says shelter sites are a done deal, but what happened to public input?

By connect
First Published      Updated 26 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

A group of Sugar House residents recently handed out fliers, underscoring that Salt Lake City's decision to site four homeless shelters is "NOT a done deal."

The voices of concerned residents, it said, "are needed now."

But the city says the selection process is over.

The Council scrapped Tuesday night's expected vote on a resolution formalizing the shelter-site decision after member Erin Mendenhall broke ranks over the Sugar House site. The purchase of property is an administrative function and doesn't require the Council's OK.

So what happened to the public input that was assured during the shelter-selection process?

"It became very quiet" in the runup to the city's December announcement, said former Mayor Ralph Becker, who started the two-year process in tandem with the programming efforts of Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.

The city says it has vigorously courted public opinion, holding five mid-June workshops to inform selection criteria and busing media and residents to resource centers that would disabuse them of their visions of another Rio Grande emergency shelter.

Some residents who live near the proposed sites — 653 E. Simpson Ave. (2300 South), 275 W. High Ave. (1400 South), 131 E. 700 South and 648 W. 100 South — have said they weren't involved enough given the possibly profound impact on their safety and property values.

Alexa McCallum last year bought a home about two blocks from 131 E. 700 South.

She said she's trying to keep an open mind that a self-contained shelter will look nothing like the grim scene near The Road Home's downtown shelter and nearby Pioneer Park.

But the 28-year-old attorney says she didn't buy the explanation from Mayor Jackie Biskupski that the city kept the sites from the public to avoid pitting neighborhood against neighborhood.

In her spare time last month, McCallum chronicled what she regards as guarantees of public engagement that were never honored.

• In June, Kathy Bounous, general counsel for the Department of Workforce Services, representing the State Homeless Coordinating Committee was quizzed by state Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City.

Asked Mayne: "You have public input, correct?"

Bounous said yes, to which Mayne said, "And what if the public doesn't like those sites?"

Answer: "They will have every opportunity to voice that."

• In August, when the city was still working toward two larger sites (250 beds each), Biskupski wrote to Department of Workforce Services Director Jon Pierpont. In seeking state money to help identify five finalist sites and secure options for sale, she said the public would give input on the finalists.

"Community input will guide the selection of the final two sites," she wrote.

» Next page... 2 3 Single page

 

AT A GLANCE

Upcoming engagement on shelter sites

Salt Lake City Council » At 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City and County Building (451 S. State Street), individuals can use the open podium to speak for two minutes on any topic.

Central City Community Council » At 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Public Safety Building’s Community Room (475 S. 300 East), city officials are scheduled to appear.

Sugar House Community Council » At 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at Sprague Library’s Community Meeting Room (2131 S. 1100 East), city officials are scheduled to appear.

Ballpark Community Council » At 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Springs Apartment Community Meeting Room (1812 S. West Temple), city officials are scheduled to appear.

Community workshops » From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Salt Lake Community College’s South Campus (1575 S. State Street, use east parking lot), the public is invited to give input on the design of the four shelters. Another workshop will be held 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Nibley Park Elementary’s Auditorium (2785 S. 800 East).

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()