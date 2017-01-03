Son shot in fight with parents at Hobble Creek Canyon home

A dispute between a man and his parents ended in gunfire Tuesday morning at a Hobble Creek Canyon home.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said a 911 call came in at 7:30 a.m. from the residence, located in the Holiday Hills Subdivision. The caller said the suspect, the adult son of the couple living at the home, had attacked them with an unspecified object.

Cannon said early reports that the object was a knife were incorrect, but he declined to specify what sort of injuries were inflicted on the couple — other than that they were not life-threatening.

In what initially was considered self-defense, the father shot the son at least once, wounding him in the upper leg-hip area, Cannon said.