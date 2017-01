An Orem family is warning parents to secure dressers after one toppled on one of their toddlers recently.

Ricky Shoff posted video to Youtube last week showing one of his sons, Bowdy, pushing the dresser off of his twin brother Brock.

"We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock," Shoff wrote on his Facebook page. "And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall."