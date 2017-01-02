Passengers flying from London, Paris miss connections in Salt Lake City due to nationwide computer problems

About 100 passengers flying from London and Paris Monday missed their connections in Salt Lake City due to problems affecting U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an airport spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman for Salt Lake City International Airport, Nancy Volmer, did not know if those passengers remained at the airport Monday night or whether the airlines found them another flight.

Customs and Border protection experienced computer shutdowns or slow downs Monday that affected passengers traveling internationally, according to articles Monday from USA Today and CNN.