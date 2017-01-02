Utah woman has no regrets quitting Mormon Tabernacle Choir over Trump inauguration performance

A singer says she regrets "not one bit" her decision to quit the Mormon Tabernacle Choir over its upcoming performance at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

"I totally understand the position of the church and the choir: They are goodwill ambassadors to send hope and love and support to others regardless of political party, and I understand that," Jan Chamberlin told CNN in an interview posted online Monday.

Chamberlin resigned from the choir after it announced Dec. 22 that it would sing at the Jan. 20 inauguration of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. She posted on Facebook a message about her resignation, saying she "could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him."