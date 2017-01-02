Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Former Utah lawmaker Chad Bennion found safe, St. George police report

By connect
First Published      Updated 22 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Police have found a former Utah state legislator who was reported missing after a trail run Sunday in St. George.

Chad Bennion, 52, is safe and in good condition, St. George dispatchers reported Monday morning. Police expected to release more details soon.

Bennion, formerly of Murray, who served in the Utah House and was later the chairman of the Salt Lake County Republican Party, was reported missing by his family.

The 52-year-old, who is attending law school in Southern California, was visiting family in St. George for the Christmas holidays. His family told The Salt Lake Tribune that her son left her home about 3 p.m.

Bennion was once an elite runner who in the 1990s competed in marathons across the country. In 1992, he sought to represent the United States in the marathon at the Barcelona Olympics. He finished 14th at the U.S. trials.

He posted a best of 2 hours 13 minutes and finished second at a marathon in Duluth, Minn.

Bennion represented Murray and parts of central Salt Lake County in the Utah House of Representatives from 1999 through 2005. Then in 2013, he went on to win election as the county's Republican Party chairman.

Later that year, Bennion incited complaints from Democrats and Republicans. He raised the question of whether Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill was a "cop hater" after Gill deemed the shooting of Danielle Willard by two West Valley City police officers to be unjustified. Bennion suggested Gill's experiences growing up in India could have influenced his decision. Many interpreted the comments as racist. Bennion's then-wife, meanwhile, worked for the Utah chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, which also was a critic of Gill's determination.

Bennion resigned his position in March 2014 after being charged in Murray justice court with six misdemeanor counts of domestic violence over an altercation with that wife, whom he was in the process of divorcing.

He resolved the case by entering a plea in abeyance to one count of disorderly conduct and agreeing to take an anger management course, according to a court docket. The remaining charges were dismissed.

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES