More snow in forecast for northern Utah in early days of 2017

Utahns awoke to a fresh blanket of snow Monday, with more expected throughout the week.

More than 4 inches had fallen in Salt Lake City as of Monday morning, with 6 inches in Logan, and about 6 inches and Ogden, according to the National Weather Service.

No further snow was expected in the Salt Lake Valley until Monday night, when up to 2 inches could fall, said NWS meteorologist Mark Struthwolf. But in Utah County, "the front has stalled," Struthwolf said Monday morning. A winter weather advisory for the southern Wasatch Front likely would extend throughout the day, with snow accumulations of up to 2 inches before nightfall. A winter weather advisory also was underway for the mountains of Salt Lake County through Park City and Heber City. Ski resorts reported heavy snow overnight, with 10 inches at Solitude; 8 inches at Snowbird, Brighton, Powder Mountain and Snowbasin; 7 inches at Beaver Mountain; 6 inches at Alta and Park City Mountain Resort; and 5 inches at Deer Valley.