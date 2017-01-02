Quantcast
More snow in forecast for northern Utah in early days of 2017

Utahns awoke to a fresh blanket of snow Monday, with more expected throughout the week.

More than 4 inches had fallen in Salt Lake City as of Monday morning, with 6 inches in Logan, and about 6 inches and Ogden, according to the National Weather Service.

No further snow was expected in the Salt Lake Valley until Monday night, when up to 2 inches could fall, said NWS meteorologist Mark Struthwolf. But in Utah County, "the front has stalled," Struthwolf said Monday morning. A winter weather advisory for the southern Wasatch Front likely would extend throughout the day, with snow accumulations of up to 2 inches before nightfall. A winter weather advisory also was underway for the mountains of Salt Lake County through Park City and Heber City. Ski resorts reported heavy snow overnight, with 10 inches at Solitude; 8 inches at Snowbird, Brighton, Powder Mountain and Snowbasin; 7 inches at Beaver Mountain; 6 inches at Alta and Park City Mountain Resort; and 5 inches at Deer Valley.

Another round of winter storms was expected to bring snow to northern Utah on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"That will be plastered across the whole state by Thursday and Friday," Struthwolf said.

Monday's storm blew the stink out, with air quality deemed "good" throughout the state after several days of thick pollution along the Wasatch Front.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued a rating of "moderate" risks of slides in backcountry throughout the state.

Vernal faced a 40 percent chance of snow Monday to Tuesday, with highs in the low-30s.

Monday's snow showers were expected to miss southern Utah, where skies are projected to remain cloudy. Highs were expected to reach the upper-30s in Cedar City, the lower-40s in Moab, and the upper-40s in St. George.

 

