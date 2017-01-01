Two suspects stabbed during home invasion in Salt Lake County

Unified Police: there was a previous relationship between woman in apartment and an attacker. Residents barricaded door w/ kitchen chairs. pic.twitter.com/0uoyqimxCP — Matthew Michela (@Video_Matt) January 1, 2017

One man was jailed and another hospitalized on New Year's Day after police say they broke into a Midvale-area apartment and were stabbed with a kitchen knife during a fight.

The men, 36 and one 38, showed up at a residence in the 900 block of Shelby View Drive (7300 South), around 11 a.m., and pounded on the door, demanding to be let in, Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said.

The 24-year-old woman who lives in the apartment and her 26-year-old male friend initially barricaded the door, Hansen said, but the two men broke in. They knocked over a computer and then began beating the woman's friend, who had armed himself with a butcher knife from the kitchen and stabbed both intruders.