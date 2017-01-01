Quantcast
Two suspects stabbed during home invasion in Salt Lake County

By connect
First Published      Updated 23 minutes ago

One man was jailed and another hospitalized on New Year's Day after police say they broke into a Midvale-area apartment and were stabbed with a kitchen knife during a fight.

The men, 36 and one 38, showed up at a residence in the 900 block of Shelby View Drive (7300 South), around 11 a.m., and pounded on the door, demanding to be let in, Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said.

The 24-year-old woman who lives in the apartment and her 26-year-old male friend initially barricaded the door, Hansen said, but the two men broke in. They knocked over a computer and then began beating the woman's friend, who had armed himself with a butcher knife from the kitchen and stabbed both intruders.

"It appears to be a situation where the people knew each other and it could be related to some sort of prior contact and an ex-boyfriend and girlfriend issue," Hansen said.

The two men fled after being injured by the knife and went to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray for treatment, Hansen said.

That's where police found them after responding to a 911 call from the home.

The 38-year-old was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary, Hansen said.

Officers are still trying to correctly identify the 36-year-old assailant, who was hospitalized in serious condition, Hansen said.

jdobner@sltrib.com

 

