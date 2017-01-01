Former Utah legislator missing in St. George, police say

Chad Bennion, a former state representative from Murray and Salt Lake County Republican Party chair, disappeared while jogging Saturday in St. George, police there said.

A news release from the police department said Bennion, 52, was last seen about 4 p.m. in the area of Valley View Drive. He was wearing black running pants and a white T-shirt. Anyone who has asked to see him is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300.

Police were searching along a trail near North Bluff Street and trying to ping his cell phone.

Bennion was once an elite runner who in the 1990s competed in marathons across the country. In 1992, he and posted a best of 2 hours 13 minutes. The Boston Marathon winner that year ran the race only five minutes faster.