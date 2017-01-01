Former Utah legislator goes missing in St. George, police say

Chad Bennion, a former state representative from Murray and a Salt Lake County Republican Party chair, disappeared while jogging Saturday in St. George, police there said.

A news release from the police department said Bennion, 52, was last seen about 4 p.m. in the area of Valley View Drive. He was wearing black running pants and a white T-shirt. He is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Police also are seeking his vehicle — a black 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with Utah license plate X413GX. Anyone who has seen him or the vehicle is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300.

Lona Trombley, a public information officer for St. George police, said Bennion's family is worried he was injured trail running and was unable to find help.

"We don't know exactly which trail he went to run," Trombley said. "There's several trails here in St. George."

Law enforcement has focused on trails on the west side of St. George, where Valley View Drive is located, Trombley said, but also has alerted rangers at Zion National Park and deputies in Mohave County, Ariz., in case Bennion opted to go to one of those places to run instead.

Bennion was once an elite runner who in the 1990s competed in marathons across the country. In 1992, he sought to represent the United States in the marathon at the Barcelona Olympics. He finished 14th at the U.S. trials.

Bennion represented Murray and parts of central Salt Lake County in the Utah House of Representatives from 1999 through 2005. Then in 2013, he went on to win election as the county's Republican Party chair.

Later that year, Bennion incited complaints from both Democrats and Republicans. He raised the question of whether Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill was a "cop hater" after Gill deemed the shooting of Danielle Willard by two West Valley City police officers to be unjustified. Bennion suggested Gill's experiences growing up in India could have influenced his decision. Many interpreted the comments as racist. Bennion's then-wife, meanwhile, worked for the Utah chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, which also was a critic of Gill's determination.

Bennion resigned his position in March 2014 after being charged in Murray justice court with six misdemeanor counts of domestic violence over an altercation with that wife, whom he was in the process of divorcing.

He resolved the case by entering a plea in abeyance to one count of disorderly conduct and agreeing to take an anger management course, according to a court docket. The remaining charges were dismissed.

