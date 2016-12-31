Police identify victim and suspect in Ogden homicide

Police on Saturday identified the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting Friday outside an Ogden apartment complex as 37-year-old Steven Snider.

Officers at 4:45 p.m. Friday heard gunfire near 26th Street and Adams Avenue and Snider lying on the ground, said Ogden police Lt. Jake Sube. Another man was running into the apartment building, police have said.

Snider died at the scene.

The suspect had barricaded himself in the building, police said; a SWAT team spoke with him, and he surrendered about 9 p.m. Sube identified the suspect as Jonathan Delgado, 32.

Sube would not release further details, such as whether the men knew each other or what led to the dispute. Gang detectives were at the scene Friday, but police could not confirm a gang connection.