Weather: Sunday and Monday snow expected to improve Utah’s air quality

However, air quality was expected to remain poor in the valleys through Sunday, with an "orange" rating in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, Cache, and Utah counties.

Pollution will remain "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in those counties, and mandatory burn restrictions were in place there, as well as in Box Elder County, where pollution was given a "yellow," or moderate, rating. Solid burning fuel devices and open burning were forbidden. In Uintah County, where air quality also was moderate, residents were asked to voluntarily restrict their burning.

Air quality was expected to improve by Monday, with low air pollution levels forecast statewide following the storm.

In southern Utah, rain and fog Sunday are expected to give way to light snow as temperatures drop overnight. Cedar City was projected to get less than 2 inches of snow, with rain in St. George and rain and snow in Moab.

A second storm may arrive in the state late in the week, with possible snow accumulation, especially in central and southern Utah, according to an NWS weather advisory.