Weather: Sunday and Monday snow expected to improve Utah’s air quality

Utah will start the new year with a fresh blanket of snow.
Flurries are expected Sunday along the Wasatch Front, with at least an inch falling overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to continue Monday, with Salt Lake City forecast to receive 2 to 3 inches during the storm. Ogden may receive up to 6 inches during the storm; Brigham City up to 5 inches; and 3 to 5 inches in Provo, where snow is expected to persist into Monday night.
Heavy snow was forecast for the mountains, with 7 to 14 inches expected in Alta by Monday morning. Snowbasin Ski Resort was projected to receive up to 8 inches, as was Park City.