New Utah laws to lure psychiatrists, fight wildfires, cut ‘God’ license plates fee

Utah drivers will no longer have to pay an extra fee for an "In God We Trust" license plate starting Jan. 1.

The fee waiver is one of a handful of new state laws taking effect in 2017.

Most of the laws passed in 2016 already took effect in July, when the new budget year began, or in May under a default date marking 60 days from the end of the Utah's short legislative session.

Highlights of the new laws taking effect Sunday:

'IN GOD WE TRUST' PLATE:

Utah has offered a license plate that features the motto "In God We Trust" and an American flag since 2013, but it cost drivers $11 to get the special plate. Rep. Val Peterson, R-Orem, said the plate is one of the most popular specialty plates, along with those for disabled drivers and vintage cars, so it makes sense to offer it to drivers for no extra charge. Under a new law, drivers can now choose among designs of a skiing theme, sandstone arches from Arches National Park, or the "In God We Trust" plate.