Gallery: Salt Lake County’s bad air as seen from above and below

Salt Lake Tribune photographers on Friday and Saturday saw both sides of the Wasatch Front's inversion — literally.

Photograph Chris Detrick returned to Salt Lake City on an airplane Friday night and snapped some shots of the pollution obscuring the valley lights.

Photographer Scott Sommerdorf was on the ground Saturday in Rose Canyon near Herriman. He found haze strewn across the mountains.

[Click here for the full gallery.]

The next chance for air quality to improve is Sunday night when a storm is expected to arrive.

