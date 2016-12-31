Skier dies after apparent crash at Utah’s Snowbasin Resort

A skier died at Snowbasin Resort on Saturday afternoon after he apparently collided with a tree.

Ski patrol members came across the man's body about 1:10 p.m. within the bounds of the resort and called for a helicopter, said Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Nate Hutchinson.

Due to heavy fog and inversion, air responders could not land on the mountain. Rescue crews instead carried the man, in his early 20s and found lying in the snow near a tree, down to an ambulance.

He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital, Hutchinson said. There were no known witnesses to the accident.