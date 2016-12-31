Another inmate escapes from Idaho tent jail

Caldwell, Idaho • Another inmate escaped from Canyon County Jail's minimum-security tent facility.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Ryan Michael Tone escaped this week by climbing over an interior wall into a kitchen and breaking through a door leading outside.

Tone ran away but was caught almost immediately.

Authorities say he shed his clothes as he ran across the street and ditched them in a snow pile. The temperature was about 12 degrees.

Tone was being held on a felony probation violation out of Ada County. He was convicted of domestic battery in 2013 and was scheduled to remain on probation through August 2017.