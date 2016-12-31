Quantcast
Another inmate escapes from Idaho tent jail

Associated Press
First Published      Updated 26 minutes ago

Caldwell, Idaho • Another inmate escaped from Canyon County Jail's minimum-security tent facility.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Ryan Michael Tone escaped this week by climbing over an interior wall into a kitchen and breaking through a door leading outside.

Tone ran away but was caught almost immediately.

Authorities say he shed his clothes as he ran across the street and ditched them in a snow pile. The temperature was about 12 degrees.

Tone was being held on a felony probation violation out of Ada County. He was convicted of domestic battery in 2013 and was scheduled to remain on probation through August 2017.

Wednesday's escape from the tent facility was the sixth such incident since December 2015.

 

