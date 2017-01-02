The party is Wednesday, but Gov. Gary Herbert’s real swearing in took place Monday

Four other state elected officials take oaths of office before being ceremoniously inaugurated.

Military jets will fly over the Utah Capitol on Wednesday. The famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing. And the pomp will conclude with a 19-gun salute as Gov. Gary Herbert and the four other state constitutional officers will be ceremoniously inaugurated.

The real swearing in, the one that matters legally, took place Monday in private or significantly downplayed events.

Supreme Court Justice John Pearce performed the honors, beginning his day at the governor's mansion, where Herbert privately took the oath for what he says will be his final term in office.

Then Pearce traveled to the state Capitol, where Attorney General Sean Reyes, Auditor John Dougall and Treasurer David Damschen promised to uphold the constitutions of Utah and the United States. No speeches, no music, just right hands in the air and a quick signature on a piece of paper.