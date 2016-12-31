Condition improves for 9-year-old boy struck by bullet in Kearns drive-by shooting

A 9-year-old boy shot Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting in Kearns is expected to live.
"He is more stable," said Unified police Detective Ken Hansen on Saturday. "We're more hopeful that he'll recover. ... We're hearing that he's improving."
The outlook was more grim Wednesday when the boy was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition. He was taken into emergency surgery due to brain swelling.
He was upgraded to serious condition.
The boy was sitting in the middle of the backseat of an SUV near 5285 West and 4985 South on Wednesday. At about 2:10 p.m., two men pulled up in a black BMW and shots were fired at the SUV. One bullet went through the car's window and struck the boy in the head, police have said.