Condition improves for 9-year-old boy struck by bullet in Kearns drive-by shooting

Two other children sitting in the backseat were not hit; it's unclear how they are related to the boy, Hansen said. One parent was outside the SUV and was not injured.

The two men fled the scene, and their vehicle was found abandoned two hours later near 1940 South and Richards Street (55 West) in Salt Lake City.

Officers are trying to piece together what prompted the attack. Hansen said the BMW had driven past the SUV earlier in the day; he believes the two men saw someone they thought they knew getting in or out of the car.

"It has to do with some kind of possible gang retaliation," Hansen said. "We don't know if it's more personal than that."

Police arrested one suspect, 19-year-old Oscar Bermejo-Zaragoza, on Thursday afternoon in Ogden. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, and felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle. He has not been charged.

Bermejo-Zaragoza faces separate felony burglary, robbery and assault counts stemming from a September case for an alleged home-invasion robbery. He has not entered a plea in that case.

Officers are searching for a second person linked to the Kearns shooting. That man apparently left the scene in a Chicago Bulls baseball hat and black clothing. It's unclear how he is related to Bermejo-Zaragoza.

