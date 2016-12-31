Next anti-porn bill? Measure would let Utahns sue makers of X-rated movies

"Right now porn is available without any warnings and labeling, without any protections online," Weiler said. "This would just open the valve for a cause of action. Let these attorneys go after these cases."

If the Legislature passes his proposal, he said, he expects courts to initially reject claims that pornography causes real harm.

"But I think, eventually, the tide will turn," he said.

Weiler ties his push against X-rated material to the court cases that proved cigarettes caused cancer, and he's not the only pornography opponent to make that link.

Robert Marshall is a Republican delegate to the Virginia Assembly.

"We've got to say, 'This is a problem' " Marshall recently told The Washington Post. "Before smoking was identified as a problem, at least the recognition that it led to certain pathologies was a starting point to put restrictions on it."

He is piggybacking on Weiler's resolution, hoping that Virginia will be the second state to declare a public health emergency.

Tennessee's Legislature is debating a similar measure, and the Republican National Committee warned about the health concerns tied to pornography in its 2016 platform.

Like Utah's resolution, the proposal in Virginia is a declaration that lacks any real teeth. It wouldn't ban pornography or limit it.

Weiler got the idea for the public-health resolution from the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, a Washington, D.C.-based group. And he's not surprised to see lawmakers in other states taking a look at it.

"That's what the plan was," he said.

Dawn Hawkins, the center's executive director, said she has not talked to Marshall about his efforts in Virginia, but she has been in contact with lawmakers pushing the resolution in other states. Her goal is to spur more public dialogue against pornography and more research on its affects.

"We are encouraged that he has the courage to bring it up," she said.

Her organization isn't pushing other anti-porn proposals, and Hawkins said the federal obscenity law is tough enough. She had no comment on Weiler's proposal to open porn producers up to lawsuits. Neither did the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, which wants to see the proposal before weighing in on any potential free-speech issues.

Weiler, an attorney by trade, believes his idea is constitutionally sound because it would require people to legally prove they were harmed and that they deserve to receive damages.