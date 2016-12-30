Patients and their family members were treated to a Shriners Hospital New Year's celebration in Salt Lake City on Friday. The event featured a magic show, winter-inspired crafts, a bow-and-foam-arrow archery range, New Year's hats and noise makers, a teddy bear clinic and a surprise appearance by princesses Elsa and Anna of the film "Frozen."
Photos: Children get a magical New Year’s party at Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City
First Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago
POPULAR NEWS
- Singer resigns from Mormon Tabernacle Choir, says she 'could never look myself in the mirror again'
- Nevada's Harry Reid sings praises of Mormon choir member who quit over Trump appearance
- Lawmaker proposes making Utah first state to lower alcohol limit to 0.05
- Teen accused of killing worker at Utah youth ranch makes first court appearance
- Utah's Zion National Park so popular that even 'offseason' has gridlock
- Petition urging Mormon Tabernacle Choir to snub Trump inaugural tops 15,000 signatures
- Woman killed by husband at University of Utah planned to leave him, family says
COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT ()