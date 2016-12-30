Quantcast
Photos: Children get a magical New Year’s party at Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (4)

Patients and their family members were treated to a Shriners Hospital New Year's celebration in Salt Lake City on Friday. The event featured a magic show, winter-inspired crafts, a bow-and-foam-arrow archery range, New Year's hats and noise makers, a teddy bear clinic and a surprise appearance by princesses Elsa and Anna of the film "Frozen."

 

