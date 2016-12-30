Man arrested after fatal shooting and standoff with police in Ogden

Ogden • One man is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting outside an Ogden apartment complex Friday evening.

After the shooting near 26th Street and Adams Avenue, the suspect went into an area apartment, where police say he barricaded himself for hours before he surrendered about 9 p.m.

Officers were nearby at around 4:45 p.m. when they heard a gunshot and went to the area, according to Ogden police Lt. Brian Eynon. They found a man lying on the ground, Eynon said, and saw another man running into the apartment building. The victim, whom police did not identify on Friday, died at the scene.