Avoid Ogden ‘shooting scene’ near Adams Avenue and 27th Street, police say; one person injured

Ogden • Police were responding to a shooting Friday evening that injured at least one person.

Police confirmed that there was one shooting victim, but did not specify the extent of the injuries.

Few details were immediately available, but police urged residents to avoid the "shooting scene" near Adams Avenue and 27th Street.

"The shooting scene is not secured," Ogden police advised via their Twitter feed.

Officials noted that major-crimes and gang detectives were on the scene, as well as was the Weber County Homicide Task Force and a SWAT team — but no other details were released.