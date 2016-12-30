Kirby’s Disturbing History: Fear and suspicion intensifies in Utah during WWII

Jan. 2 • Following a massive Christmas storm, Salt Lake City has most of its streetcars working again.

• Salt Lake City announces a 10 percent increase in arrests during 1916.

Jan. 3 • A dead reindeer arrives in Salt Lake City, intended for the Salt Lake Commercial Club banquet. It is reportedly the first time that reindeer will be eaten in Utah.

Jan. 4 • In an effort to prevent the spread of disease, Ogden City closes all schools to children under the age of 15, and forbids attendance at places of amusement, Sunday school, and public gatherings.

• Clarence Hendrickson, 37, described as "a cripple," is released from jail after serving a sentence for breaking into a store. He immediately breaks into another store and is arrested. He offers the explanation that he cannot care for himself during the winter and would rather be in jail.

1942

Jan. 1 • Relying on a 1940 census, papers announce that 829 "foreign Japs" (not born in the U.S.) are living in Utah.

• Tire rationing goes into effect. With nearly 150,000 cars registered last year, Utah is allotted only 534 tires and 447 tubes for the year.

Jan. 2 • Statewide auto deaths jump from 171 in 1940 to 204 in 1941.

• All "enemy aliens" are ordered to surrender their firearms by Jan. 5. After careful consideration, U.S. Attorney for Utah Dan E. Shields says he believes cap, water, air, and cork guns are exempt.

Jan. 3 • Salt Lake County deputies continue to investigate the New Year's drive-by shooting of the home of Moji Tsutsui, 2374 S. 500 East. Moji is currently interred in a concentration camp, but his wife and children are still living in the home.

• College enrollments drop off significantly as young men enlist to fight in the war.