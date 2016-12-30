Quantcast
Public invited to address city leaders on new homeless resource centers

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 42 minutes ago
Salt Lake City leaders will participate in upcoming public feedback opportunities relating to the new homeless shelters/resource centers and how they might best fit in the designated locations.

The meetings are:

• The Salt Lake City Council formal meeting, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m., City Hall, 452 S. State.

Individuals are invited to use the open-podium time which allows anyone to speak on any topic for up to 2 minutes.

• Central City Community Council, Jan. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, Community Room, 475 S. 300 East. City officials are scheduled on the agenda at 6 p.m. For more information visit: http://www.ccncutah.org/.

• Sugar House Community Council, Jan. 4 from 7:50 p.m. to 8:50 p.m., Sprague Library, meeting room, 2131 S. 1100 East. City officials are scheduled on the agenda at 7:50 p.m. For more information visit: https://sugarhousecouncil.org/.

• Ballpark Community Council, Jan. 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Taylor Springs Apartment community meeting room, 1812 S. West Temple. City officials are scheduled on the agenda at 7:30 p.m.

• Community workshop, Jan. 11, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 475 S. 300 East.

• Community workshop, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College South Campus, multipurpose room, 1575 S. State (use east parking lot).

• Community workshop, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Nibley Park Elementary auditorium, 2785 S. 800 East.

 

