Public invited to address city leaders on new homeless resource centers

Salt Lake City leaders will participate in upcoming public feedback opportunities relating to the new homeless shelters/resource centers and how they might best fit in the designated locations.

The meetings are:

• The Salt Lake City Council formal meeting, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m., City Hall, 452 S. State.

Individuals are invited to use the open-podium time which allows anyone to speak on any topic for up to 2 minutes.

• Central City Community Council, Jan. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, Community Room, 475 S. 300 East. City officials are scheduled on the agenda at 6 p.m. For more information visit: http://www.ccncutah.org/.