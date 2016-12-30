Readers, thank you for helping homeless youths

For four weeks, we asked you to help support Volunteers of America during this season of giving. And boy, did you give.

Together we donated more than $15,000 in coats and other in-kind donations, $17,820 in cash and $2,250 in gift cards to the VOA. Your generosity will make a difference to this important community resource, said Kathy Bray, VOA president and CEO.

"The response to The Tribune's community appeal for VOA's Youth Resource Center was incredible," Bray said. "The Tribune holiday project for homeless teens encouraged hundreds of people to take action and be part of the solution to youth homelessness. Please extend our gratitude to the readers."