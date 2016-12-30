Quantcast
Readers, thank you for helping homeless youths

By connect
First Published      Updated 37 minutes ago

For four weeks, we asked you to help support Volunteers of America during this season of giving. And boy, did you give.

Together we donated more than $15,000 in coats and other in-kind donations, $17,820 in cash and $2,250 in gift cards to the VOA. Your generosity will make a difference to this important community resource, said Kathy Bray, VOA president and CEO.

"The response to The Tribune's community appeal for VOA's Youth Resource Center was incredible," Bray said. "The Tribune holiday project for homeless teens encouraged hundreds of people to take action and be part of the solution to youth homelessness. Please extend our gratitude to the readers."

As an additional thank you, we conducted a prize drawing from among those who responded to our annual charity drive. And the winners are:

• Lynn Lorado of Salt Lake City, who will receive two Utah Jazz tickets, enjoy dinner, get to chat with Tribune Jazz reporters at the game and attend a post-game news conference.

• Curt Bench of Salt Lake City (and guest), who will join television critic Scott Pierce for dinner and a screening of a TV program of his choice.

• Linda Shelton of Salt Lake City (and guest), who will lunch with columnist Robert Kirby.

• And Harriet Mazer of Salt Lake City, who won a signed cartoon by editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley.

From the staff who wrote stories, collected clothing and made other contributions this past month, we thank you for your generosity.

 

