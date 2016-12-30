Woman killed in murder-suicide at University of Utah planned to leave her husband, family says

"Katie's bravery and conviction to provide the best situation for her child was always evident, and she had recently confided to us that she was leaving the marriage to protect herself and her son," the statement said. "She had loved her husband and had tried for years to strengthen their marriage through counseling and other means, but they had recently separated. We believe that the dispute arose because she had informed Richard that she would be proceeding with a divorce in January."

The statement also called Katherine Peralta "a kindhearted and gentle person, loved for her genuine and soft-spoken nature."

"We love Katie, we miss Katie," the statement added, "and her loss will be felt for many years to come. We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, family and the community during this tragic time."

Edgar Braendle, CEO of ARUP Laboratories, issued a statement Friday.

"ARUP is grieving the loss of one of our employees; our hearts go out to the families and friends impacted by this tragic event," Braendle's statement said. "At this point, we are focused on providing emotional support to our employees and are providing counseling onsite to help people through this difficult time."

Utah court records show no divorce filings or protective orders related to the couple.

ARUP is a medical testing and research company and a major tenant at the university's Research Park.

ARUP's website says it has more than 3,000 employees at its campus building.

