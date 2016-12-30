Utah woman charged with killing her partner

A woman was charged Friday with fatally shooting another woman earlier this month at their Capitol Hill home.

Sue Mary Hickman, 53, is charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony murder for the Dec. 17 death of 54-year-old Rose Marie Harris — who police have identified as her partner.

Hickman called 911 at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec.17 requesting a welfare check on her roommate, according to charging documents.

When the dispatcher asked why the check was needed, Hickman allegedly replied, "I shot her, I did it, she made me snap, I couldn't take it anymore, her drinking."

Salt lake City police arrived at the home, located at about 550 N. Wall Street, to find Harris dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. They also located a .380-caliber handgun and a shell casing. A fired bullet was found inside a cushion, charges state.