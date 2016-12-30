Quantcast
Utah woman charged with killing her partner

A woman was charged Friday with fatally shooting another woman earlier this month at their Capitol Hill home.

Sue Mary Hickman, 53, is charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony murder for the Dec. 17 death of 54-year-old Rose Marie Harris — who police have identified as her partner.

Hickman called 911 at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec.17 requesting a welfare check on her roommate, according to charging documents.

When the dispatcher asked why the check was needed, Hickman allegedly replied, "I shot her, I did it, she made me snap, I couldn't take it anymore, her drinking."

Salt lake City police arrived at the home, located at about 550 N. Wall Street, to find Harris dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. They also located a .380-caliber handgun and a shell casing. A fired bullet was found inside a cushion, charges state.

Hickman later admitted to detectives that she shot Harris, charges state.

No court dates were immediately set.

Hickman was being held at the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $1 million bail, cash-only.

shunt@sltrib.com

 

