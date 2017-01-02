Salt Lake City ranked as nation’s second-friendliest city

Travel+Leisure magazine » SLC also No. 4 in attractiveness; Park City ranks as America’s favorite mountain town.

Salt Lake City is the nation's second-friendliest city and the fourth-most attractive, according to Travel+Leisure magazine. Nearby Park City is America's favorite mountain town.

The magazine included those reader rankings in year-end emails sent out this week.

Salt Lake City ranked behind only Nashville, Tenn., for friendliness, according to Travel+Leisure.

"These outdoorsy locals apparently treat visitors like family. In that spirit, the city also ranked near the top for being both kid-friendly and having a sense of adventure," it wrote.

"If you come to ski in December, though, you can see why the city also ranked at No. 3 for Christmas lights," it added. "Year-round, readers' favorite food in SLC was the burger, in part because the city has its own regional quirk: pastrami-topped wonders, like the originals found at Crown Burgers."