2016 will be even longer thanks to ‘leap second’ on Saturday afternoon

By connect
With its months of divisive politics and long list of notable deaths, 2016 is widely derided as one of the planet's worst trips around the sun.

But Earthlings eager for a new beginning in 2017 will have to wait a little longer: one second longer, to be precise.

In addition to February's leap day, which extended the 2016 calendar by 24 hours, a so-called "leap second" is being added to official timekeeping clocks on Saturday to account for inconsistencies in Earth's rotation.

For states on Mountain Daylight Time, like Utah, that means the accurate time on Saturday afternoon will tick from 4:59:59 p.m. to 4:59:60 p.m. and finally 5:00:00 p.m.

Patrick Wiggins, a NASA Solar System Ambassador to Utah, recommends logging onto www.time.gov to watch the extra second.

"There's no telling for sure when the next leap second will be added," Wiggins said in an email to The Tribune, "so spend this one wisely."

Unlike leap days, which occur on a consistent schedule, leap seconds are applied as needed to adjust for deviations in global rotation and orbit.

The practice began in 1972, according to Vox, with positive leap seconds — or additional time — being applied in 27 out of the last 44 years, including in July of 2015. Negative leap seconds — or a subtraction of time — have never been implemented.

Because the leap is for a single second, analog and most personal timepieces don't require adjustment. But some digital systems can be tripped up by the shift in timekeeping, like the July 2012 leap second that caused glitches for Reddit, Mozilla, Gawker Media and other websites.

In 2012, Linux creator Linus Torvalds told Wired that each leap second causes an issue in the Linux operating system.

"It's really annoying," he said, "because it's a classic case of code that is basically never run, and thus not tested by users under their normal conditions."

