2016 will be even longer thanks to ‘leap second’ on Saturday afternoon

With its months of divisive politics and long list of notable deaths, 2016 is widely derided as one of the planet's worst trips around the sun.

But Earthlings eager for a new beginning in 2017 will have to wait a little longer: one second longer, to be precise.

In addition to February's leap day, which extended the 2016 calendar by 24 hours, a so-called "leap second" is being added to official timekeeping clocks on Saturday to account for inconsistencies in Earth's rotation.

For states on Mountain Daylight Time, like Utah, that means the accurate time on Saturday afternoon will tick from 4:59:59 p.m. to 4:59:60 p.m. and finally 5:00:00 p.m.