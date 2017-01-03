Quantcast
Unpaid taxes act as easy loans for many developers

By connect
First Published      Updated 25 minutes ago
Property tax » For 2016 delinquents, including Questar, University of Utah and even Sen. Orrin Hatch, delayed payments may turn into easy “loans.”
It's an unusual type of real-estate "loan."

No application or screening is required. Acceptance is guaranteed, regardless of amount. The cost is reasonable: a 1 percent fee if paid back in 60 days. After that, another 1.5 percent fee is assessed and interest starts accruing — currently at 7 percent annual interest.

These are the terms set by state law for what counties in Utah charge for late property taxes. And many businesses — especially real-estate developers — are taking advantage of what are essentially easy-to-obtain, short-term loans that are relatively inexpensive.

In fact, the Wasatch Front's 100 largest property tax delinquents in 2016 included 66 developers, according to The Salt Lake Tribune's analysis of tax delinquency lists released last week for Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber counties. The four counties are home to 71 percent of the state's population of 3 million.

"There are developers who use it as a business strategy," said Salt Lake County Treasurer Wayne Cushing, who is in charge of collecting property taxes in his county. "It's cheaper and less of a hassle to borrow it from the county than from a bank."

Utah County Treasurer Kim Jackson adds that developers are the largest group of property tax delinquents every year. "It apparently helps them with cash flow" by delaying payment of taxes until their property is sold.

But it can be a gamble. If all taxes, penalties and interest are not paid within five years, by law the property is seized and sold at auction to collect back taxes.

Cushing doesn't much like the game played by thousands of property owners along the Wasatch Front.

"The better the collection rate, the lower the taxes are next year," he said. "If 97 percent of the people are paying property tax on time, you don't want them hurt because someone else is not paying on time" and forcing higher taxes the next year to help cover it.

In the long run, because of eventual collections and tax sales, counties come out fine financially, he said, as long as too many don't skip on-time tax payments.

Cushing said the penalties and 7 percent interest currently charged by formulas in law (last increased by the Legislature in 2010) are actually more than the 1 to 1.5 percent interest that counties typically earn on other investments.

Delinquencies in 2016 were the lowest in recent memory, Cushing said: about $50 million in Salt Lake County, down from $70 million in 2011 as the Great Recession was winding down and many businesses were struggling.

Total 2016 delinquencies along the Wasatch Front were about $80 million, which lower tax distributions to local governments ranging from school districts to water districts, cities and counties.

Politicians on list • Among the many developers showing up on the tax 2016 delinquency lists was Destination Homes — which happens to be owned by newly elected Utah House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville.

Destination Homes missed the tax deadline for $9,395 owed on nine parcels in Davis and Salt Lake counties, a relatively small amount among developers.

Wilson wrote in an email that those properties "are new homes under construction waiting for the home to be finished and closed by the buyer" before the taxes are paid. "Our normal construction cycle is 120 days."

The lawmaker-developer also appeared on the Davis County delinquency list for a new home that he and his wife just bought, showing they were late on $2,066 in taxes.

AT A GLANCE

Top 2016 property tax delinquents

1. Questar, for 96 parcels in Utah County, $2.47 million.

2. University of Utah, mostly for new Research Park building for BioFire molecular diagnostics, $988,508.

3. Watson Laboratories, for Teva lab in Research Park, $507,642.

4. Action Commercial Park in Provo, $389,033.

5. HPTWN Properties, for Radisson Salt Lake hotel property, $334,624.

6. Urban Salt Lake Hotel, for DoubleTree Inn and Suites property in Salt Lake City, $301,343.

7. TEM Properties, for SupraNaturals building in Springville, $267,854.

8. KFPN Properties, for a Salt Lake City warehouse, $220,940.

9. Provo School Development, for Freedom Preparatory Academy middle school property, $219,486.

10. CHP Layton, for Fairfield Village senior living center properties, $215,460.

Source: Salt Lake Tribune analysis of 2016 tax delinquency lists for Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber counties.

