Unpaid taxes act as easy loans for many developers

"There are developers who use it as a business strategy," said Salt Lake County Treasurer Wayne Cushing, who is in charge of collecting property taxes in his county. "It's cheaper and less of a hassle to borrow it from the county than from a bank."

Utah County Treasurer Kim Jackson adds that developers are the largest group of property tax delinquents every year. "It apparently helps them with cash flow" by delaying payment of taxes until their property is sold.

But it can be a gamble. If all taxes, penalties and interest are not paid within five years, by law the property is seized and sold at auction to collect back taxes.

Cushing doesn't much like the game played by thousands of property owners along the Wasatch Front.

"The better the collection rate, the lower the taxes are next year," he said. "If 97 percent of the people are paying property tax on time, you don't want them hurt because someone else is not paying on time" and forcing higher taxes the next year to help cover it.

In the long run, because of eventual collections and tax sales, counties come out fine financially, he said, as long as too many don't skip on-time tax payments.

Cushing said the penalties and 7 percent interest currently charged by formulas in law (last increased by the Legislature in 2010) are actually more than the 1 to 1.5 percent interest that counties typically earn on other investments.

Delinquencies in 2016 were the lowest in recent memory, Cushing said: about $50 million in Salt Lake County, down from $70 million in 2011 as the Great Recession was winding down and many businesses were struggling.

Total 2016 delinquencies along the Wasatch Front were about $80 million, which lower tax distributions to local governments ranging from school districts to water districts, cities and counties.

—

Politicians on list • Among the many developers showing up on the tax 2016 delinquency lists was Destination Homes — which happens to be owned by newly elected Utah House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville.

Destination Homes missed the tax deadline for $9,395 owed on nine parcels in Davis and Salt Lake counties, a relatively small amount among developers.

Wilson wrote in an email that those properties "are new homes under construction waiting for the home to be finished and closed by the buyer" before the taxes are paid. "Our normal construction cycle is 120 days."

The lawmaker-developer also appeared on the Davis County delinquency list for a new home that he and his wife just bought, showing they were late on $2,066 in taxes.