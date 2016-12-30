UHP: ‘DUI Blitz’ will have troopers, police out in force this weekend

"Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable. There is never a reason to drive under the influence. Never," Rapich stated Friday. "It is our goal to have zero fatalities this New Year's weekend."

Police and sheriffs' deputies statewide also will be on patrol, watchful for impaired drivers.

"The strong message is that if you plan to drink, plan to have a ride home. If you plan to drink and drive, plan on being arrested," Rapich warned.

Find yourself a bit looped and with no safe way home? AAA is reprising its holiday "Tipsy Tow" service — a one-way ride for the driver and vehicle to the driver's home up to 10 miles away.

AAA Utah spokeswoman Rolayne Fairclough said the free service is available to everyone, not just AAA members, and will be offered from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year's Day. Just call 800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP).

Also, Utah Transit Authority is offering extended and late bus and train schedules on New Year's Eve and about an hour after 2017's arrival. For specifics visit the UTA website at http://rideuta.com/news/2016/12/Dec-31-to-Jan-2-Service-Schedule/.

