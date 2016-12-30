UHP: ‘DUI Blitz’ will have troopers, police out in force this weekend

The Utah Highway Patrol has a simple choice for inebriated New Year's revelers to make when it's time to leave the party: Designated driver, or jail.
Or you could take a cab, bus, train or call for a tow to avoid getting behind the wheel. Just don't drive after toasting the arrival of 2017, because troopers and law enforcement colleagues statewide will be watching for you.
UHP Col. Michael Rapich says troopers will launch their annual "DUI Blitz" at 9 p.m. Saturday, and will be out in force — including many troopers on overtime — in search of intoxicated drivers through early New Year's Day.