USC linebacker charged with rape gets trial date, bail reduction

At that hearing earlier in December, a 19-year-old woman testified that Masina raped her after she passed out on a couch following a July 24 party, during which she had consumed marijuana and heavy amounts of alcohol.

The woman also said Masina and another man had sexually assaulted her previously during a trip to Los Angeles. Police in California have been investigating Masina, but no criminal charges have been filed there.

Still, Kelly said the added conditions of the bail reduction — including daily check-ins with caseworkers, ongoing counseling, and random urine analyses leading up to the trial — warranted the decision.

"I believe we're safer in the community having … an added level of supervision," the judge said.

Masina posted bail hours after his arrest in September and has been out of jail since then. A report filed with the court deemed Masina "a low to moderate risk to the victim and the community and a low to moderate risk for failing to appear" in court, defense attorney Greg Skordas said. Skordas also argued that the bail should be reduced to lessen a "tremendous" monthly financial hardship on Masina's family, who had financed the bond.

The reduction was opposed by prosecutors and an attorney for the victim in the case.

Masina was a standout athlete at Brighton High School, earning All-Tribune MVP honors in 2013. He was suspended from the University of Southern California's football team in September, when details of a police investigation became public.

His trial is currently set for four days beginning March 28.

