Utah forecast: Racing toward the New Year — in a fog

Morning fog, freezing fog, thready, patchy and thick fog. A potpourri of fog will periodically shroud Time's unrelenting race to the dawn of northern Utah's New Year.

Not until Sunday, the first day of 2017, will the Wasatch Front get a break from both the spells of fog and more persistent, pollution-trapping valley air inversions. Then, a fresh snowstorm will scour the urban centers of accumulated particulate miasma.

After Friday's foggy-smoggy dawn with temperatures in the low-teens the Wasatch Front's forecast called for highs in the upper-20s — the same temperature ranges as expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

However, snow arrives in northern Utah Sunday afternoon and continues Monday, giving the region — and the lungs of its denizens — a freshening break under partly cloudy skies.