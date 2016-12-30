Quantcast
Utah forecast: Racing toward the New Year — in a fog

Morning fog, freezing fog, thready, patchy and thick fog. A potpourri of fog will periodically shroud Time's unrelenting race to the dawn of northern Utah's New Year.

Not until Sunday, the first day of 2017, will the Wasatch Front get a break from both the spells of fog and more persistent, pollution-trapping valley air inversions. Then, a fresh snowstorm will scour the urban centers of accumulated particulate miasma.

After Friday's foggy-smoggy dawn with temperatures in the low-teens the Wasatch Front's forecast called for highs in the upper-20s — the same temperature ranges as expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

However, snow arrives in northern Utah Sunday afternoon and continues Monday, giving the region — and the lungs of its denizens — a freshening break under partly cloudy skies.

Until then, the air out there will be just plain unhealthy. The Utah Division of Air Quality graded Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Utah counties "orange," or potentially sickening to the elderly, very young and those with comprised heart and lung conditions.

That atmospheric misery lasts through Saturday, during which mandatory no-burn orders are in effect both outdoors and for solid-fuel burning devices. Health officials also urge limited travel, with Utahns in the worst air quality areas urged to avoid their cars in favor of mass transit or carpools.

Southern Utah looks for a partly cloudy and wet exit from 2016. Rain, forecast to arrive late Friday, was to continue through the morning hours of New Year's Day.

Temperatures for Utah's Dixie will range from overnight readings in the low-30s to daytime highs around 50 degrees.

The Utah Avalanche Center rated the risk for potentially deadly backcountry mountain snowslides as "considerable" for the mountains above Logan and Ogden, while prospects for avalanches along the rest of the state's peaks was deemed "moderate" as of Friday.

To explore more detailed forecast information, visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/weather/.

