Judge refuses to delay order stopping VidAngel operations

A federal judge in California on Thursday declined to delay enforcement of an order stopping a Provo-based streaming site from providing edited versions of movies and TV shows from four Hollywood companies.

VidAngel Inc. had asked U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte to allow it to continue operations while it appealed a preliminary injunction temporarily barring the site from streaming or transmitting the copyrighted works of the four companies during a legal dispute.

Birotte ruled that VidAngel had not shown a likelihood that it would prevail on its appeal, "nor has it shown that the balance of hardships tips sharply in its favor or that the public interest is best served by a stay."