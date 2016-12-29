Quantcast
Woman is dead and man has life-threatening injuries after University of Utah shooting, police say

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 21 minutes ago
A woman is dead and a man has a self-inflicted injury after a shooting at the University of Utah, campus police say.

The man fatally shot the woman about 4:45 p.m. in the west parking lot of ARUP Laboratories, 500 S. Chipeta Way, according to university Police Chief Dale Brophy. The man apparently shot himself, Brophy said, and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"It was over before we arrived," the chief said.

Police were interviewing several witnesses and had taped off a section of the lot while officers searched the area.

At about 5:10 p.m., according to an employee at the lab, someone said "Code Purple" over the intercom. That code is a protocol for telling people to stay in place.

"Everyone was kind of curious what's going on," George Barraza, who says he works in infectious-disease department, told The Salt Lake Tribune. "No one knew it was a shooting."

The Code Purple was lifted about 5:50 p.m., Barraza said.

The man and woman involved in the shooting do not appear to be students, Brophy said; whether they work at ARUP was unclear, as was their relationship to each other and their ages.

A forensic team from SLC police was en route to gather evidence, the chief said.

An ARUP representative did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday night.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this report when more details are available.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com, nparker@sltrib.com

Twitter: @ncarlisle, @nickparkerstet

 

