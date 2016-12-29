Woman is dead and man has life-threatening injuries after University of Utah shooting, police say

A woman is dead and a man has a self-inflicted injury after a shooting at the University of Utah, campus police say.

The man fatally shot the woman about 4:45 p.m. in the west parking lot of ARUP Laboratories, 500 S. Chipeta Way, according to university Police Chief Dale Brophy. The man apparently shot himself, Brophy said, and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"It was over before we arrived," the chief said.

Police were interviewing several witnesses and had taped off a section of the lot while officers searched the area.

At about 5:10 p.m., according to an employee at the lab, someone said "Code Purple" over the intercom. That code is a protocol for telling people to stay in place.