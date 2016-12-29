Shooting reported at University of Utah

A shooting has occurred at the University of Utah, campus police confirmed.

Officers taped off a section of the ARUP Laboratories parking lot at 500 S. Chipeta Way while police search the area.

At about 5:10 p.m., according to an employee at the lab, someone said "Code Purple" over the intercom. That code is the organization's protocol for telling people to stay in place.

"Everyone was kind of curious what's going on," George Barraza, who says he works in infectious-disease department, told The Salt Lake Tribune. "No one knew it was a shooting."

The Code Purple was lifted about 5:50 p.m., Barraza said.