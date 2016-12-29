Husband and wife die after University of Utah shooting, police say

A husband and wife are dead after a shooting at the University of Utah, campus police say.

Richard Peralta, 25, fatally shot his wife, Katherine Peralta, 23, about 4:45 p.m. in the west parking lot of ARUP Laboratories, 500 S. Chipeta Way, according to university Police Chief Dale Brophy. The man apparently shot himself, Brophy said, and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

"It was over before we arrived," the chief said.

Katherine Peralta worked at ARUP, Brophy said. The chief did not know whether the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Everything took place in the parking lot, Brophy said: "This is where he came to confront her."