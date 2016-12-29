Quantcast
Husband and wife die after University of Utah shooting, police say

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
A husband and wife are dead after a shooting at the University of Utah, campus police say.

Richard Peralta, 25, fatally shot his wife, Katherine Peralta, 23, about 4:45 p.m. in the west parking lot of ARUP Laboratories, 500 S. Chipeta Way, according to university Police Chief Dale Brophy. The man apparently shot himself, Brophy said, and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

"It was over before we arrived," the chief said.

Katherine Peralta worked at ARUP, Brophy said. The chief did not know whether the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Everything took place in the parking lot, Brophy said: "This is where he came to confront her."

Police were interviewing several witnesses and had taped off a section of the lot while officers searched the area.

At about 5:10 p.m., according to an employee at the lab, someone said "Code Purple" over the intercom. That code is a protocol for telling people to stay in place.

"Everyone was kind of curious what's going on," George Barraza, who says he works in infectious-disease department, told The Salt Lake Tribune. "No one knew it was a shooting."

The Code Purple was lifted about 5:50 p.m., Barraza said.

An ARUP representative did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday night.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this report when more details are available.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com, nparker@sltrib.com

Twitter: @ncarlisle, @nickparkerstet

 

