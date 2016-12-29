Gov. Herbert appoints assistant attorney general to fill 3rd District Court vacancy

Holmberg also practiced as an attorney for nearly two decades in Minnesota, where his practice consisted of the management of legal affairs for business, government and individuals on a wide range of issues, including business and commercial law, governmental liability, constitutional law, contracts and negotiations, estate, tax, probate, and family, according to the news release.

Prior to his private practice, Holmberg taught at various Minnesota state colleges and universities on subjects ranging from evidence law to Indian law and trial practice. He was formerly a certified public accountant.

Holmberg said was "humbled and honored" to accept the nomination, and was committed to serving "with impartiality and fairness," according to the statement.

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Homberg, prior to confirmation hearings.

Those who desire to comment should contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210, by 5 p.m. on Jan. 12. All statements should include the respondent's name, telephone number, and mailing address.

The Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full senate.

If confirmed by the senate, Homberg will fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Maughan, who retired Dec. 1.

The 3rd District Court includes Tooele, Salt Lake and Summit counties.