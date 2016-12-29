Quantcast
Utah woman allegedly offered diamond ring, insurance proceeds in failed murder plot targeting ex and his new wife

For weeks, a man who allegedly was paid by a Herriman woman to arrange to have her ex-husband killed kept stalling.

The man was hoping the whole thing would go away and told Linda Gillman the person he planned to hire to do the killing had been arrested in an unrelated case, according to a probable cause statement filed with the Salt Lake County jail.

But after Gillman said she would find someone else for the job, the man contacted the intended victim on Dec. 19 and warned him about the plot, the probable cause statement says. The ex then reported the matter to Unified Police.

Gillman, 69, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of two counts of criminal solicitation to commit murder, a first-degree felony.

The man — who police refer to as the CI, for confidential informant — told investigators Gillman had given him $5,000 about two months ago to hire a killer "and make it look like an accident or natural death," the statement says.

In addition, he was promised proceeds from a life insurance policy, according to the statement. The name of the insured person is redacted from the statement.

Police provided the CI with a recording device for two meetings with Gillman.

During a Dec. 20 meeting, Gillman allegedly provided the CI with a diamond ring as partial payment for the murder and gave him information about how to get her ex-husband's address and picture.

At a meeting on Tuesday7, Gillman discussed including her former husband's new wife as a victim for an additional $10,000, the probable cause statement says. She allegedly said the total payment would be $25,000 — $7,000 for the ring and $18,000 cash.

"During the same meeting Linda talks about a natural death of [name redacted] vs. shooting both [name redacted] and his new wife and making it look like a break-in that went wrong," the probable cause statement says.

Gillman allegedly gave the CI a code to text her after the murder was completed.

When she spoke to police, Gillman denied any knowledge of a plot to have her ex-husband or her wife killed, according to the probable cause statement. As of Thursday night, no charges had been filed.

